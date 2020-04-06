Onfleet Driver Job Board

Analyzing the impact of COVID-19 across our customer base, we noticed that many experienced rapid surge in demand while others had to let drivers go due to declining demand. We created this free and open driver job board to connect these two parties.
Khaled Naim
Hey Product Hunt - please spread the word about our free and open driver job board! Many of Onfleet's customers have already posted delivery driver gigs across the country, and indeed the world, as they scale to meet the surge in demand. Thanks!
