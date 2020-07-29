onetool
Hi PH, I’m Gordi from the onetool team. We are the app store for SaaS that will help you discover awesome business apps and manage them all in one place, with only one login and one invoice. We’re a young startup trying to solve the SaaS Chaos out there and need your feedback to make this happen. We currently have around 40+ partners fully integrated (e.g. Slack, Pipedrive, ClickUp) and many more in the pipeline. You can check all of them out for free by signing up on https://onetool.co. Simply add each tool to your dashboard with just a few clicks. We’d be unbelievably thankful if you tried us out and then let us know what we need to improve and which other tools you need :-) We hope you enjoy it, Gordi
Love the idea! Keep it up guys
@alexlouisy1 Thanks Alex!
Awesome idea! I really look forward to using onetool.
@jonas_suedfels Thanks. Let me know if I can answer any questions.
Thanks for making such a product! very smart execution.
@minas_marios_kontis Thanks Minas, please let me know if I can help in any way
Great idea, I'll schedule a call to be in your platform :)