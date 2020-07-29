  1. Home
onetool

The App Store for SaaS

#4 Product of the DayToday
onetool is the app store for SaaS where you can discover awesome new tools, access them easily with one login and manage all your subscriptions in one dashboard. Test every tool for free, subscribe to our exclusive plans and get only one monthly invoice.
Gordi Braun
Maker
Hi PH, I’m Gordi from the onetool team. We are the app store for SaaS that will help you discover awesome business apps and manage them all in one place, with only one login and one invoice. We’re a young startup trying to solve the SaaS Chaos out there and need your feedback to make this happen. We currently have around 40+ partners fully integrated (e.g. Slack, Pipedrive, ClickUp) and many more in the pipeline. You can check all of them out for free by signing up on https://onetool.co. Simply add each tool to your dashboard with just a few clicks. We’d be unbelievably thankful if you tried us out and then let us know what we need to improve and which other tools you need :-) We hope you enjoy it, Gordi
Alex Louisy
Love the idea! Keep it up guys
Jonas Suedfels
Awesome idea! I really look forward to using onetool.
Gordi Braun
Maker
@jonas_suedfels Thanks. Let me know if I can answer any questions.
Minas Marios Kontis
Thanks for making such a product! very smart execution.
Gordi Braun
Maker
@minas_marios_kontis Thanks Minas, please let me know if I can help in any way
Jesús Vivas
Great idea, I'll schedule a call to be in your platform :)
