Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Gordi Braun
Maker
Hi PH, I’m Gordi from the onetool team. Onetool offers one flexible subscription (no more long-term, expensive contracts) to use dozens of awesome productivity tools. We’re a very young startup trying to solve the SaaS Chaos out there but need your help to make this happen. Every feedback we get is highly appreciated. We currently have 8 tools fully integrated, but 30 in the pipeline, and we’re adding about 2 more each day. We’d be unbelievably thankful if you tried us out (it’s free on https://onetool.co) and then let us know here (https://onetool.co/form/5) what we need to improve and which tools you need :-) With onetool you can: - Sign up and Log in to all your tools in one place with one password. - Manage (add/delete/pause) users as needed. - Switch tools every month so you can try different ones (we all know the big players are not always the coolest ones). - Get a single invoice and forget about chasing down all your software bills every month. We hope you enjoy it, Gordi
UpvoteShare