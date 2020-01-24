  1. Home
Every software you’ll ever need in one subscription

onetool gives startups access to all the different tools they need. You can sign up and log in to all your tools with one password, save hundreds each year by trying out awesome new tools, and collaborate with co-workers instantly - all in one tool.
Gordi Braun
Hi PH, I’m Gordi from the onetool team. Onetool offers one flexible subscription (no more long-term, expensive contracts) to use dozens of awesome productivity tools. We’re a very young startup trying to solve the SaaS Chaos out there but need your help to make this happen. Every feedback we get is highly appreciated. We currently have 8 tools fully integrated, but 30 in the pipeline, and we’re adding about 2 more each day. We’d be unbelievably thankful if you tried us out (it’s free on https://onetool.co) and then let us know here (https://onetool.co/form/5) what we need to improve and which tools you need :-) With onetool you can: - Sign up and Log in to all your tools in one place with one password. - Manage (add/delete/pause) users as needed. - Switch tools every month so you can try different ones (we all know the big players are not always the coolest ones). - Get a single invoice and forget about chasing down all your software bills every month. We hope you enjoy it, Gordi
Efiria
Great, I really want to see what new tools will be added in the future!
