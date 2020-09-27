  1. Home
OneThing

An app to help you focus on one thing at a time

You need to determine, do you really have many tasks every day?
Pick out your "Top Thing", and work on it. So that all tasks of high priority can be done.
Do "Top Thing" firstly, and then "Next Thing".Say bye to your anxiety.
The fast pace of life gives me a headache. The city where I live is well developed and gives me a decent job. The sun is shining every morning when I get up. After finishing my outfit and taking a taxi to the company, I started my day's work. The first thing is to list the tasks for the day. I seem to have become an expert in task management, but I still have a headache. After sorting out the task list, I am slightly obsessive and anxious, and I will feel sad and uneasy. I need to understand the priority and relationship of the tasks, so that I can be more "assured"; or uphold a principle, "Focus! One thing at a time!". By the way, this is how OneThing was born!
