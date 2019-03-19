76% of purchases from Instagram Shoppable Posts are abandoned before sale. OneTap reduces abandoned sales by making the buying process 10x easier. It's literally one tap to buy via Apple/Android Pay.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Ewan CollingeMaker@ewan_collinge · Founder of Crowdform Agency
Hi I'm Ewan, one of the founders of OneTap. It all started when I was on holiday with my girlfriend a few months back. She kept looking on Instagram to buy sunglasses. But every time she found some she liked she'd get redirected to a website with a really long checkout process. She could never be bothered to fill in all the details, so she'd always give up halfway through. Seemed like a wasted opportunity for the seller – and her! So I thought up OneTap, a super simple Instagram checkout, which makes selling (and buying) stuff on Instagram so much easier. Think Shopify but a million times simpler to sell.
Upvote (3)Share·
Alex Gibertoni@alex_gibertoni
Very interesting!
Upvote Share·
Victor Bercaru@victorbercaru · Designer
oh you guys seen the recent news?
Upvote Share·