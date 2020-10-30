discussion
Hello Product Hunters! My name is Tobias, and I’m the CEO of Onescreener. We’re thrilled to be launching our product here today, and look forward to hearing what you have to say about it. We’re totally open for your feedback and comments, and hope that we can become a part of your community. Can we be friends? :) I ran an events and artist management company for musicians in Switzerland for nearly a decade, and during that time, I realized how important it is for artists to gain control over their promotional and organizational practices. I co-founded Onescreener (and Onescreener Manager) with this in mind, and decided to make it a tool that any type of creator (from musicians to influencers to visual artists and more) could find useful. Onescreener is essentially a Personal Promo Page creator that revolutionizes self-marketing. It makes a perfect link-in-bio for Instagram, and acts as a customizable hub for links and content. You can create and promote a Onescreener page within minutes, FOR FREE! To test Onescreener’s Pro or Premium plan, including your personal domain, we’re offering you a 50% discount! Use the code PRODUCTHUNT during the checkout flow to apply the discount, but please note that the coupon is only valid until next Thursday, November 5th. In 5 simple steps, you have a beautiful site that displays your important links, a video/sound player, livestreams and a feed of your upcoming events all from your own URL. You can add Google Analytics and Facebook Pixel to keep track of your visitors for more targeted marketing, and you can add Smart Features that connect directly to your in-house job management tool, Onescreener Manager. Hunt our product and let us know what you think! We’re constantly adding new features to help our creative clientele. We’re in the process of launching a Link Teaser list where you can prominently display multiple titled call-to-action links. What other features could you imagine working well on a Onescreener page? And which ones do you like the best now? We’d love to know. Happy hunting and thanks for checking out Onescreener! Tobias
