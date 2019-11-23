Discussion
Jean Lemoine
Maker
Hi Product Hunt, We're excited to share Onesaid, a passion project we've been working on for some time. Noticing just how divided and polarized society can be over singular issues, we created Onesaid to foster a broader understanding of different points of view. With Onesaid, users connect with interesting people from across the country to discover new perspectives and read the stories that shaped them. Key features include: • Share and explore thoughts surrounding any topic imaginable. • Discover commonalities and make unexpected connections. • Uncover trends and see how thoughts change over time. • Poll the community for an even deeper understanding of different points of view. Currently Onesaid is available on the App Store for iPhone (https://apple.co/2NMxXVh), and we would love your feedback to help make the community an even better place to discuss different viewpoints and understand one another. Thanks for checking us out!
