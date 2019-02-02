Log InSign up
Micro-donations for disaster relief made easy

OneRelief is a charitable donation platform collecting micro-donations for humanitarian relief aid. OneRelief launches crowdfunding campaigns within hours after a disaster has struck and forwards collected donations to certified humanitarian agencies on the ground. OneRelief operates fully non-profit.

OneRelief - our story - OneRelief - MediumDriven by the vision to change the way we respond to humanitarian emergencies by enabling each and everyone to give, Peter, Noah and his team at OneRelief are developing an innovative fundraising tool that democratizes giving.
OneRelief - Mobile Technology for Humanitarian Aid | CARISMANDOneRelief, a young startup and charitable donation platform collecting micro-donations for humanitarian relief aid. A social entrepreneur who's worked on humanitarian response, he is trying to find a solution to reconcile the public's eagerness to donate and humanitarian organizations' urgent needs for support in times of crisis. - CARISMAND
Giving to charity: Does S$10 make a difference?SINGAPORE - Many people are willing to support their favourite cause by making a donation. You hear of people giving millions of dollars and wonder whether a tiny donation can make a difference. The reality is that S$10 or even less matters and can change lives. A survey by
The Next Time a Disaster Strikes, We Need You and Your SmartphoneWhen disasters strike, two things decide between life and death: time and resources. In September 2017, when Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico, destroyed hundreds of homes, knocked out power across the entire island, and triggered heavy flooding, resources were limited and time was running.
Hello Product Hunt! We just launched OneRelief - a platform that allows users to make microdonations ($1-5) for disaster relief aid through ApplePay/GooglePay without having to sign up. It's super-simple and no sign-up is required 😉. The OneRelief platform has has some nifty features: 1. Donations in 20seconds 🎉: Discover firsthand how easy it is to use the OneRelief platform. Donations take less than 20 seconds and support organizations on the ground. You can give as little as $1 and pay through ApplePay/GooglePay. 2. Share the fundraiser on social media 🥳: OneRelief has a unique social media feature that allows you to select a templates or upload your own photo and receive a personalized post to share with your friends.Social giving is at the core of the OneRelief philosophy. Explore the platform’s social media sharing features and see how simple it is to scale your impact by connecting with others in your network. Inspired by the ShareTheMeal app, OneRelief leverages the power of microdonations for disaster relief aid. When disasters strike, we need everyone to help. I hope you guys like it. We are looking forward to your feedback! 🚀 one-relief.org
