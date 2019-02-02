OneRelief
Micro-donations for disaster relief made easy
OneRelief is a charitable donation platform collecting micro-donations for humanitarian relief aid. OneRelief launches crowdfunding campaigns within hours after a disaster has struck and forwards collected donations to certified humanitarian agencies on the ground. OneRelief operates fully non-profit.
Peter PrixMaker@peterpausk · Founder OneRelief | Social Entrepreneur
Hello Product Hunt! We just launched OneRelief - a platform that allows users to make microdonations ($1-5) for disaster relief aid through ApplePay/GooglePay without having to sign up. It's super-simple and no sign-up is required 😉. The OneRelief platform has has some nifty features: 1. Donations in 20seconds 🎉: Discover firsthand how easy it is to use the OneRelief platform. Donations take less than 20 seconds and support organizations on the ground. You can give as little as $1 and pay through ApplePay/GooglePay. 2. Share the fundraiser on social media 🥳: OneRelief has a unique social media feature that allows you to select a templates or upload your own photo and receive a personalized post to share with your friends.Social giving is at the core of the OneRelief philosophy. Explore the platform’s social media sharing features and see how simple it is to scale your impact by connecting with others in your network. Inspired by the ShareTheMeal app, OneRelief leverages the power of microdonations for disaster relief aid. When disasters strike, we need everyone to help. I hope you guys like it. We are looking forward to your feedback! 🚀 one-relief.org
