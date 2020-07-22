  1. Home
  2.  → OnePlus Buds

OnePlus Buds

First true wireless earbuds from OnePlus

The first true wireless earbuds from OnePlus, featuring:
- 30 hours of battery life
- Environmental noise cancellation
- Powerful Bass Boost
- Low latency mode
OnePlus Buds review: cheap AirPods for OnePlus phonesOnePlus has been making excellent earbuds for years now, and today, the company is introducing its first true wireless pair. The aggressively priced $79 OnePlus Buds have an AirPod-like rigid design that's all hard plastic - marking a shift away from the Bullets, Bullets Wireless 2, and other OnePlus earbuds that used silicone tips for a sealed-off, in-ear fit.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment