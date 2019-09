OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro press shots land hours before they're unveiled Today's big OnePlus 7T unveiling its unlikely to provide any major surprises, especially considering new leaked shots of both the phones have appeared online. Found and published by WinFuture, the images of the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro which can be seen below give us a solid look at both the front and back of both the phones.