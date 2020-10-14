Onemoreday App

Onemoreday is a virtual study coach that helps you manage the time you spend preparing for your exams by tracking your progress and keeping you focused.
Onemoreday records your performance and learns how to best support you in achieving your goals.
Manuel Frigerio
Founder @referralHeroHQ + @SparkLoopHQ
I saw this product a couple of years ago and was really impressed. Really wish it was around when I was a student!
Ferruccio Balestreri
Maker
Congrats on the launch Pierquinto! Great product :)
Pierquinto Manco
MakerPierquinto
Hello ProductHunters, "Ah if I only have had one more day to study" This is one of the sentences I most often said and heard when I was in college. I thought I needed more time when in reality I just had to start managing it better. I am really excited to introduce Onemoreday to you. Four years ago I started working on this idea, figuring out what could have helped me when I was a student. I experimented with different prototypes, I interviewed students in Italy and abroad to create a simple but effective product for studying. Onemoreday uses effective time management techniques to help students to be prepared for the exam date. 🚀 We still have a long way to go but already over 6500 students are now studying with Onemoreday. The app is currently available for Android and iOS devices. We have recently launched the Premium plan which includes: ✅ Unlimited study programs ✅ Personalized study mode ✅ No advertising during study breaks 🙏 I would love to hear your feedback and thoughts!
Luca Trevisan
Maker
🎈
We want to offer a product that helps people. It is not an easy mission but your support and your advice give us the strength to make Onemoreday a better product day by day. Thanks to the people who support us every day. Thanks to the work team. Thanks to our collaborators. Thank you all! You are our strength.
