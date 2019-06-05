OneLink by AppsFlyer
Send mobile app users to the right place with deep linking
#3 Product of the DayToday
OneLink's deep links detect if your app is installed on the user's device. Send new users to the app-store to download the app, and then to the contextual content after installing. Existing users will be sent to the contextual in-app content automatically.
Around the web
AppsFlyer's OneLink makes app installs just one more step in following an adExclusive Click a OneLink in an ad for half-priced hotel rooms, for example. You need the hotel booking app, so you're redirected to that app in the app store. Install and open it; the first screen shows the hotel sale.
VentureBeat
Reviews
+2 reviews
- Pros:Cons:
- Extremly useful for any marketer. - Save tons of time and energy.
- None
As someone who's spending hours every week on building unique links for different marketing campaigns, OneLink is pure gold.Yuval Halevi has used this product for one week.
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Karen CohenMaker@karen_cohen · Director of Product Marketing
Hey there hunters, thanks for dropping by to check our powerful OneLink product! Thanks @razkarmi for hunting us! As you already know, the benefit of apps to brands is undeniable. Apps are well known to have significantly higher user loyalty and conversion rates than mobile websites. There are three main reasons: 1) apps tend to offer a more efficient and satisfying experience for users 2) brands can more easily communicate and connect with customers through instant updates and push notifications and 3) apps give users online and offline access. Since loyalty and higher conversion rates are bottom line goals for any brand, deep linking makes it much easier to attain both. Deep linking is the glue that connects the mobile universe together, fixing broken flows as users navigate between the mobile web and apps and between different apps. And it significantly improves the user experience; an absolute must to reduce churn. OneLink, deep linking technology has become one of the most powerful performance hacks used by savvy app marketers. While many recognize the importance of deep linking to the mobile user experience, few truly understand the power of deep linking for your marketing campaigns and how, simply put, they create a whole new way to connect with your users. No wasted clicks, just the perfect conversion path, always. Check it out for yourself and request a demo. And please let us know what you think. We'd really cherish your candid feedback.
Upvote (6)Share·
Nadav Dakner@nadavdakner
A great tool to improve conversions coupled with a comprehensive analytics dashboard of whats working for your App and why. Keep it up AppsFlyer FTW!
Upvote (4)Share·
Raz KarmiHunter@razkarmi
Hey everyone, meet OneLink by AppsFlyer, a great tool to create deep links and send your mobile app users to the right place and create the best mobile experience.
Upvote (2)Share·
Itai Elizur@itaielizur · COO at InboundJunction
Super cool interface, makes a lot of sense to me.
Upvote (1)Share·
Savvas Zortikis@savvaszortikis · Co-founder & CEO at Viral Loops
seems way cool! will give it a try.
Upvote (1)Share·
Alon RapaportMaker@alon_rapaport · Senior Product Manager @ AppsFlyer
Thanks @savvaszortikis! Looking forward for your feedback.
Upvote Share·