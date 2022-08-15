Products
OneKey
OneKey
Secure & community driven crypto wallet trusted by millions.
💯 Truly open-source
🛡️ Protect your cryptos
🔒 Software & Hardware combined
👪 70k+ Community members driven
💰 $2B+ Crypto asset secured
💻 Runs on all platforms
❇️ Trusted by millions 👉 http://onekey.so
OneKey - Open Source Hardware Wallet
About this launch
OneKey - Open Source Hardware Wallet
Truly open-source, secure and community driven crypto wallet
OneKey by
OneKey - Open Source Hardware Wallet
was hunted by
Yishi Wang
in
Android
,
Chrome Extensions
,
Amazon
. Made by
Yishi Wang
. Featured on August 16th, 2022.
OneKey - Open Source Hardware Wallet
is not rated yet. This is OneKey - Open Source Hardware Wallet's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
2
Day rank
#24
Week rank
#60
