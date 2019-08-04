Log InSign up
Oneiro Note

An easy way to track and analyse your dreams

This is a personal dream journal. Oneiro Note allows you to describe your dreams with more than just words.
Oneiro Note allows you to analyze statistics to achieve lucid dream state quicker or find out what bothers you in your daily life.
Darklaki
Darklaki
Maker
Man this was quite a ride! I've been working on Oneiro Note for nearly 8 months. I'm interested in dreams since I was a little kid and you could imagine how disappointed I was when I found out that there isn't any website that allows me to record my dreams! I thought that it would be a great idea for my first project so I got to work right away. Although I'm no designer I've decided to learn from observing others people UI designs and try to do my best. I hope you'll enjoy it and get interested in dreams like I do!
