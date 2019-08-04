Oneiro Note
An easy way to track and analyse your dreams
Maker
Darklaki
Man this was quite a ride! I've been working on Oneiro Note for nearly 8 months. I'm interested in dreams since I was a little kid and you could imagine how disappointed I was when I found out that there isn't any website that allows me to record my dreams! I thought that it would be a great idea for my first project so I got to work right away. Although I'm no designer I've decided to learn from observing others people UI designs and try to do my best. I hope you'll enjoy it and get interested in dreams like I do!
