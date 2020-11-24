discussion
Rohit Gadia
Maker
Hey Product Hunter! I'm super excited to announce the launch 🚀 of OneHash CRM on Product Hunt today! My name is Rohit Gadia, and, I am the co-founder at OneHash, a robust, scalable, highly agile, modern design, minimalist, user friendly and an economical SaaS CRM. We started 🚀 OneHash with One Goal: Empower SMBs & Startups with the tools and product at a super affordable price which is otherwise available only to the large enterprises. We are simply a #MeToo offering 90% of the value at 10% of the price. We'd love for you to give it a try and hear your 📝 feedback. ✅ And just to make it a little more exciting, to celebrate this milestone, for a limited time, we have Black Friday 50% off deal available for all Hunters! That's right, sign up now and get 50% off forever! 👉 You can grab it via the following link: https://app.onehash.ai/signup OR Schedule an in-person demo at https://calendly.com/onehash/anand OR WhatsApp https://wa.me/16476142152 Coupon Code: PH50OFF
