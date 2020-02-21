Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
OneHandWizard
OneHandWizard
True one hand use on the iPhone
iPhone
User Experience
As phone screens get bigger, I have struggled with full one hand use that reachability and other features have not solved. With my friend Janosch, we built OneHandWizard which allows full one hand use with dynamic scaling of the screen.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
25 minutes ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
TheAfricanNerd
Maker
Hope it inspires phone makers to make something as good since we can only achieve this currently through jailbreak.
Upvote
Share
8 hours ago
Send