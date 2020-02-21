  1. Home
  2.  → OneHandWizard

OneHandWizard

True one hand use on the iPhone

As phone screens get bigger, I have struggled with full one hand use that reachability and other features have not solved. With my friend Janosch, we built OneHandWizard which allows full one hand use with dynamic scaling of the screen.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
TheAfricanNerd
TheAfricanNerd
Maker
Hope it inspires phone makers to make something as good since we can only achieve this currently through jailbreak.
UpvoteShare