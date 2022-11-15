Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
OneGen
OneGen
Application data modeling meets code generation
Visit
Upvote 4
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
One-of-a-kind data modeling tool that lets you design a blueprint of your application data. You can then generate the model code for your app's entire technology stack.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Software Engineering
,
Developer Tools
by
OneGen
Asana
Ad
The work management platform for teams
About this launch
OneGen
Application data modeling meets code generation
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
OneGen by
OneGen
was hunted by
Chase Carter
in
Productivity
,
Software Engineering
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Chase Carter
. Featured on November 16th, 2022.
OneGen
is not rated yet. This is OneGen's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
#28
Week rank
#133
Report