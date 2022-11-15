Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → OneGen
OneGen

Application data modeling meets code generation

Free
One-of-a-kind data modeling tool that lets you design a blueprint of your application data. You can then generate the model code for your app's entire technology stack.
Launched in Productivity, Software Engineering, Developer Tools by
Asana
Asana
Ad
The work management platform for teams
About this launch
0
reviews
3
followers
OneGen by
was hunted by
Chase Carter
in Productivity, Software Engineering, Developer Tools. Made by
Chase Carter
. Featured on November 16th, 2022.
is not rated yet. This is OneGen's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
#28
Week rank
#133