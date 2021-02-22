discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Christina
Maker
🎈
Hello! I built the OneForMe app because I wished to find a light, easy-to-use, no-learning-curve app to use every day that would help me take care of myself in small ways, without pressure or judgement. How it works: simply add the little good things you’d like to do for yourself, then let the app randomly choose one thing for you to do! The idea is that each day, you get to treat yourself to a moment where you do something that’s just for you. It helps you feel more grounded and confident knowing that you’ve done at least one thing today to take care of your own well-being. I also wanted the app to make me actually want to open it (we all have so many apps on our phones), and hopefully the beautiful and relaxing background photos and a cute corgi will help us stay motivated for self-care and also brighten up our day. :)
Share