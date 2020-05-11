  1. Home
  2.  → OneDock

OneDock

Bring order to your app chaos!

Customize OneDock with your favorite apps
Discover our selection of integrated apps and spice it up with your own choices
Integrated apps can be added to the dashboard or they fully benefit from the unified search feature: one search query sifts through them
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Alex Isbasoiu
Alex Isbasoiu
Hunter
By staying organized, you can increase your productivity 🐝, reduce your stress level 😌 and ensure you meet deadlines ✅ But where should you start? The first step is decluttering your desk and the next one… switching to OneDock ❣️ This way, you get to see the most important information in your SaaS apps at a glance 🔎 and neatly store your pile of documents in the cloud 🗃️ Easy to find with just one search, easy to share with others in your team, and most importantly, easy to edit and sync. Yay!
UpvoteShare