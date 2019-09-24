Discussion
Sharath Kuruganty
Hey there Product Hunt 👋 I’m Sharath, a Nocode Maker, Product Enthusiast and Runner-up @ProductHunt’s Makers Festival(No-code edition). I’m super thrilled to launch my 5th side project today 🚀 While I’m shipping all of my projects as a side hustle, I do have a full-time job as a Product Manager. I work with multiple teams and quite often I have recurring meetings everyday. Some of them start way early in the morning so I take them over phone while commuting to the office. It's always a hassle to join audio meetings manually typing up the entire dial-in number and extension every time. If you are a remote worker or someone who takes more work related calls, you may have stand ups and daily check-ins so it's a much bigger pain. After some research I found a hack by saving my dial-in numbers with extensions in notes app on my phone with certain schema which directly places the call. The hack worked out fine for a while but wasn’t handy. That’s when I realized why can’t I make an app and share it to the community where people with similar problem can take advantage of it. That’s how OneDial is born 💡It is a simple app that removes the friction of entering the dial-in details on your phone's keypad. With OneDial you can join meetings automagically with just one tap. All you need to do is to add the dial-in numbers (with extensions) for your meetings and OneDial will save and display them in a super simple list. You can just tap on the right meeting, join your bridge call and always beat the clock 😃 I used Glide to built the idea and with use of google sheets, I wrote some formulas and made the whole this work. Also, this is my first functional product. I hope OneDial speeds up the process of joining meetings and saves time. Shoutout 📢 to Lawrence for Gyraffe Illustrations and thanks to Glide making an app is never this easy. Thanks to @thisiskp_ for hunting OneDial today 🙌If you have questions/suggestions/feedback, let me know, I'd love to hear it! 🙏 Thank you for reading ❤️
Congrats on the launch! This is super handy a huge help for meetings. It’s amazing how much friction and stress starting a meeting is this helps reduce that. Personally I’m curious how you made this. Really interested to learn is this a no code app?
Maker
Thanks @michaeljnovotny 🙌🏽 for checking out the app. Personally OneDial saved a lot of time when it comes to attending meetings via phone. I don't need to worry about the details anymore. Glad you liked it as well. It is a no-code app. It was built using Glide and Google Sheets. I wrote some excel formulas to concatenate the bridge details which makes the job easy.
This is sweet!! Definitely a lot to juggle when you have a ton of calls to join - love how you can copy this and create your own! Congrats on the launch.
Maker
Thanks @whit_anderson 🙌🏽 Glad you got the value of the app. It's really cool Glide is allowing users to clone apps without changing anything.
