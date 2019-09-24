Log InSign up
OneDial

All of your remote conference bridge details at one place.

OneDial is a simple app where you can join meetings automagically with just one tap.
PS: To use OneDial, you need to copy the app and google sheet by logging into Glide(via desktop or laptop) so that your meetings info will be private.
Sharath Kuruganty
Sharath Kuruganty
Maker
Hey there Product Hunt 👋 I’m Sharath, a Nocode Maker, Product Enthusiast and Runner-up @ProductHunt’s Makers Festival(No-code edition). I’m super thrilled to launch my 5th side project today 🚀 While I’m shipping all of my projects as a side hustle, I do have a full-time job as a Product Manager. I work with multiple teams and quite often I have recurring meetings everyday. Some of them start way early in the morning so I take them over phone while commuting to the office. It's always a hassle to join audio meetings manually typing up the entire dial-in number and extension every time. If you are a remote worker or someone who takes more work related calls, you may have stand ups and daily check-ins so it's a much bigger pain. After some research I found a hack by saving my dial-in numbers with extensions in notes app on my phone with certain schema which directly places the call. The hack worked out fine for a while but wasn’t handy. That’s when I realized why can’t I make an app and share it to the community where people with similar problem can take advantage of it. That’s how OneDial is born 💡It is a simple app that removes the friction of entering the dial-in details on your phone's keypad. With OneDial you can join meetings automagically with just one tap. All you need to do is to add the dial-in numbers (with extensions) for your meetings and OneDial will save and display them in a super simple list. You can just tap on the right meeting, join your bridge call and always beat the clock 😃 I used Glide to built the idea and with use of google sheets, I wrote some formulas and made the whole this work. Also, this is my first functional product. I hope OneDial speeds up the process of joining meetings and saves time. Shoutout 📢 to Lawrence for Gyraffe Illustrations and thanks to Glide making an app is never this easy. Thanks to @thisiskp_ for hunting OneDial today 🙌If you have questions/suggestions/feedback, let me know, I'd love to hear it! 🙏 Thank you for reading ❤️
Michael Novotny
Michael Novotny
Congrats on the launch! This is super handy a huge help for meetings. It’s amazing how much friction and stress starting a meeting is this helps reduce that. Personally I’m curious how you made this. Really interested to learn is this a no code app?
Sharath Kuruganty
Sharath Kuruganty
Maker
Thanks @michaeljnovotny 🙌🏽 for checking out the app. Personally OneDial saved a lot of time when it comes to attending meetings via phone. I don't need to worry about the details anymore. Glad you liked it as well. It is a no-code app. It was built using Glide and Google Sheets. I wrote some excel formulas to concatenate the bridge details which makes the job easy.
Whit Anderson
Whit Anderson
This is sweet!! Definitely a lot to juggle when you have a ton of calls to join - love how you can copy this and create your own! Congrats on the launch.
Sharath Kuruganty
Sharath Kuruganty
Maker
Thanks @whit_anderson 🙌🏽 Glad you got the value of the app. It's really cool Glide is allowing users to clone apps without changing anything.
