Prashant Sharma
Maker
@niti_shree came up to me one day and said, we both tend to read Twitter threads a LOT. Won't there be people around the world who enjoy doing the same given how valuable condensed piece of information and knowledge tend to be? And this was the genesis of 1/n. Along with @utkarsh_bhimte we worked out a plan to build a centralized platform for consumption of all Twitter threads(starting with the most popular ones) In its current form you will be able to read and discover(and obviously share) threads at the top of a button in a user-friendly environment without any distractions. What more, we will send you our selection of top twitter threads every day. Moving forward, if we see the community loving the idea, we will build V2 where any thread on Twitter you will be able to save right from Twitter to your personal profile on 1/n. Let us know your thoughts and ideas. All the best @niti_shree and @utkarsh_bhimte
Hi PH! I’m Niti, one of the makers of OneByN. It all started when @naval wrote ‘How to Get Rich without getting lucky’(don’t tell me you haven’t read it yet, if you haven’t you have a place to read it now) We love reading threads on Twitters on various topics by key influencers like Naval, Erik Torenberg and many-many more. It’s like reading nuggets of knowledge in a fraction of time it takes to read the same information in blog or any other known consumption medium. What we found frustrating there was no way we can find curated twitter threads at one place. We started by putting together a sheet with our favorite twitter threads. By talking to people in our network, we noticed that they also share the same pain - lack of a one stop place to discover curated Twitter threads. Hence, we built OneByN - Curated stack of top twitter threads on different subjects and domains. You can easily find threads on a subject/topic of your interest on OneByN. When you want to read a particular thread, you would be able to read it in a easily readable bullet format without the extra noise of replies etc. If you like a thread, you can share the same with your network. It’s a community project. If you find a thread worth reading you can contribute the same via Contribute button on OneByN. Please let us know your feedback/thoughts and how we can make this better.
Congrats! @niti_shree @nitprashant @utkarsh_bhimte 1/n looks cool and useful. I always wanted to have a curated repo of some of the best Twitter threads. I hope you guys surely have a set of upcoming features list, but here's what I think is missing and needed: bookmarks and search (might be helpful when 1/n has more Twitter threads). All the best! 🙂👍
@nitprashant @utkarsh_bhimte @prakharshivam Glad you found it cool and useful :) Thank you for your feedback and suggestions. Would try to incorporate in v2 :)
Love it! I find myself reading more and more on Twitter especially via threads. Do you have any plans of native apps ?
@nikhiljoisr Glad you loved it :) We don't have any plans of native apps yet.
Was looking for something like this. Thanks for building this
@gauravdahake Glad you liked it :)
