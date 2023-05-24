Products
Home
Product
OneApply
OneApply
A smarter way to apply for jobs
Apply to any job on the internet with one click. Our browser extension will autofill the whole application, and can even fill out those tougher questions and cover letters using AI!
Launched in
Browser Extensions
Hiring
Artificial Intelligence
by
OneApply
About this launch
OneApply
A smarter way to apply for jobs
OneApply by
OneApply
was hunted by
Sardor Khashimov
in
Browser Extensions
,
Hiring
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Sardor Khashimov
. Featured on June 14th, 2023.
OneApply
is not rated yet. This is OneApply's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report