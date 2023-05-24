Products
OneApply

OneApply

A smarter way to apply for jobs

Apply to any job on the internet with one click. Our browser extension will autofill the whole application, and can even fill out those tougher questions and cover letters using AI!
Launched in
Browser Extensions
Hiring
Artificial Intelligence
 by
OneApply
About this launch
OneApply by
OneApply
was hunted by
Sardor Khashimov
in Browser Extensions, Hiring, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Sardor Khashimov
. Featured on June 14th, 2023.
