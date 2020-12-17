discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Alejandro
MakerWeb Engineer
Hello folks! Do you listen to any podcast lately? I’ve been making this app on the weekends that I would like to share with you. https://oneaday.show/ Lately I’ve been listening to a lot of podcasts and find it very difficult to keep track on where I’m with any of them. Because of that I try to listen to at least one episode a day, and with oneaday.show I had a much better experience. All the feedback you have is very welcome. Hope you enjoy the experience! 🎉
Share