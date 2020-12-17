  1. Home
  2.  → oneaday.show

oneaday.show

Listen to your favourite shows at least once a day

Productivity
User Experience
I don't know about you, but I find it really difficult to keep track of all the podcast I'm listening to. Apply the one episode a day rule with oneaday.show. Track your progress and find out what's up next on your favourite podcasts.
Embed
Featured
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review5.0/5
Alejandro
Maker
Web Engineer
Hello folks! Do you listen to any podcast lately? I’ve been making this app on the weekends that I would like to share with you. https://oneaday.show/ Lately I’ve been listening to a lot of podcasts and find it very difficult to keep track on where I’m with any of them. Because of that I try to listen to at least one episode a day, and with oneaday.show I had a much better experience. All the feedback you have is very welcome. Hope you enjoy the experience! 🎉
Share