Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
One Thing
Ranked #20 for today
One Thing
Put a single task or goal in your Mac's menu bar
Visit
Upvote 18
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Put your most important task or goal in the menu bar. Its presence there will help remind you without being annoying. The app is free and requires macOS 12.3 or later.
Launched in
Mac
,
Productivity
,
Menu Bar Apps
by
One Thing
Intercom for Startups
Ad
Eligible startups get Intercom features at a 95% discount
About this launch
One Thing
Put a single task or goal in your Mac's menu bar
0
reviews
18
followers
Follow for updates
One Thing by
One Thing
was hunted by
Sindre Sorhus
in
Mac
,
Productivity
,
Menu Bar Apps
. Made by
Sindre Sorhus
. Featured on August 11th, 2022.
One Thing
is not rated yet. This is One Thing's first launch.
Upvotes
18
Comments
2
Day rank
#20
Week rank
#107
Report