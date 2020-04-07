Log In
One Soft Landing

Hire one of the 1000+ people recently laid off

Many companies are doing layoffs right now. We compiled a comprehensive list of companies and people affected, so that each of them can quickly find a new opportunity.
If you're hiring, reach out to these people directly and give them one soft landing.
Amy Yin
Coinbase can certainly use this! We are doubling down on eng-product-design hiring in Q2. Appreciate your helping people find new professional homes in these crazy times.
Patricia Pan
Great way to find candidates not primarily by function, but by associated industry! (vis-a-vis what their former company is best known for)
Rajiv Ayyangar
Thanks Anvisha et al.!
Alex Bouaziz
Thanks for making this!
Dave Fontenot
How did yall put these lists together? This is pure gold.
