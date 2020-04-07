One Soft Landing

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Amy Yin
Coinbase can certainly use this! We are doubling down on eng-product-design hiring in Q2. Appreciate your helping people find new professional homes in these crazy times.
Upvote (3)Share
Great way to find candidates not primarily by function, but by associated industry! (vis-a-vis what their former company is best known for)
Upvote (3)Share
Thanks Anvisha et al.!
Upvote (2)Share
Thanks for making this!
Upvote (2)Share
How did yall put these lists together? This is pure gold.
UpvoteShare