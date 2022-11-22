Products
This is the latest launch from one sec
See one sec’s previous launch
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → one sec × Structured Integration

one sec × Structured Integration

You’ve got things to do: block apps during incomplete tasks

Free
Embed
With the new integration, one sec blocks you from opening distracting apps during uncompleted tasks in Structured: Never forget upcoming tasks again, stop procrastinating for good, and take breaks that actually help to recover!
Launched in Productivity, Task Management, Health by
one sec
Asana
Asana
Ad
The work management platform for teams
About this launch
one sec
one secForces you to take a deep breath whenever you open social media
1review
6
followers
one sec × Structured Integration by
one sec
was hunted by
Frederik Riedel 🐻‍❄️
in Productivity, Task Management, Health. Made by
Frederik Riedel 🐻‍❄️
and
Leo Mehlig
. Featured on November 23rd, 2022.
one sec
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. It first launched on December 6th, 2021.
Upvotes
3
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#27
Week rank
#105