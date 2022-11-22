Products
Product
one sec × Structured Integration
one sec × Structured Integration
You’ve got things to do: block apps during incomplete tasks
With the new integration, one sec blocks you from opening distracting apps during uncompleted tasks in Structured: Never forget upcoming tasks again, stop procrastinating for good, and take breaks that actually help to recover!
Productivity
Task Management
Health
one sec
one sec
Forces you to take a deep breath whenever you open social media
one sec × Structured Integration by
one sec
Frederik Riedel 🐻❄️
Productivity
Task Management
Health
Frederik Riedel 🐻❄️
Leo Mehlig
. Featured on November 23rd, 2022.
one sec
5/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on December 6th, 2021.
