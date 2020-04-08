Discussion
Kameron Tanseli
Forming a solid reading habit is hard, But it shouldn't be. Reading is one of the many simple joys of life. It feels great to find a Book that you can truly say you've loved. A Book that you could recommend to your friends and family. That's how reading should be. But sadly reading isn't a priority anymore 😞. After just finishing the Dichtonomy of Leadership by Jocko Willink I found myself without any new books to read after. I would browse Goodreads but the reviews aren't reliable and Goodreads doesn't offer previews of the book which I find crucial for my decision making. I wanted to help foster a daily reading ritual every morning so I merged the two problems and came up with One Page a Day. Now my friends and I can wake up and while we commute or eat breakfasts read a page from a book right from our Inbox 💌.
Hey Kameron, Your CTA doesn't work :/
