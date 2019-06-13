One Metric
Rich Chetwynd
The founder of One Metric is a serial entrepreneur and investor that has previously invested in one of my startups. His exposure to successful startups has lead to an awesome understanding of how tracking key metrics can be the difference between growth and failure. One Metric is clean view on the metrics that matter the most and will help you drive growth.
@rowansimpson this looks great, how do you glue it to other products and internal code?
Maker
Hey @djinoz we’ve built an integration to Xero, hoping to add others shortly starting with Google analytics. Also check out https://developers.onemetric.io for thinking on API do you can push values to One Metric (invite only at this stage)
