Discussion
Chris Tung
Maker
Hi there - Over the course of my career in marketing and mentoring, I've seen first hand that it's not about the number of jobs you apply for or jobs you get -- but just finding the one, right job that changes your life. So, rather than have you browse or search for jobs like a traditional job board, I built One Job a Day so that people interested in a career in marketing can see one potentially great job I think might be a right based on my career in marketing and hiring teams. If you like the job, great! Rework your resume and apply for this role! But if you don't like this role, no worries. A new job will come tomorrow! I hope this helps some people with their careers, and if you'd like to get an email when the new job is posted, be sure to sign up for the email list!
