one half is a stylish slicing puzzle game with addictive gameplay bringing you a huge collection of objects waiting to be split up with one or two fingers: beautiful plants, fresh fruits, big stones and many more!
Vitali GMaker@vitaligisko · Product Designer at Bitsens
Hello producthunters! Can't wait to share with you our first hyper-casual game we have developed at Bitsens. The core idea is simple - cut objects into two equal parts and earn diamonds to explore more items to split. Just look what a loveliness we've picked. Currently, app available on Google Play and we are planning to launch iOS version in a couple of months. We would highly appreciate your feedback and thoughts related to our new game! Cheers!
Anya Pozniak@anya_pozniak · PR Partner @ Bulba Ventures
Looking awesome! Can't wait for the iOS version.
