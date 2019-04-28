One Click Test
Tool for to quickly test your design layout in one click.
#1 Product of the DayToday
One Click Test is the tool for designers to test how easy and how to quickly find the necessary functionality or UI element on your design layout.
Andrey TorusMaker@andrey_torus · UI/UX designer | Request.chat
You can enter a link to the layout (1024 and 1440 pixels wide are supported now) and a small task for the user. As a result, you get two links: to the testing page and the results page. For A/B testing, it is enough to create two tests and send the resulting links for testing to different people. I hope the tool will be useful to you. Will be glad every questions and feedback. Thanks! 🙏
