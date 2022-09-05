Products
Onduis Analytics

Google Analytics but with privacy

Onduis Analytics is a privacy-focused, web analytics software solution. It provides detailed web traffic reports, such as real-time, Overview, Acquisitions, Behavior, Geographic, Technology, Events, and more.
Launched in Marketing, Developer Tools, Tech
About this launch
by
was hunted by
Kornel Popovici
in Marketing, Developer Tools, Tech. Made by
Kornel Popovici
. Featured on September 15th, 2022.
