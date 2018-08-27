Ondevan is a new way to affordable adventure that gives you the freedom and the space for everything you need for your road trip on budget
Meet Omar Bendezú of Ondevan Campervan | Never Idle JournalA resident of the city of Miami, Omar Bendezú bought his first campervan in order to escape into nature whenever he pleased. "We decided to get a campervan because my wife and I like traveling and my wife enjoys rock climbing," Bendezú says. "It was a way to get out of the city."
Omar BendezuMaker@omar_bendezu · Founder, ONDEVAN CAMPERVAN
Hello Product Hunters! Thanks for checking out Ondevan Campervan! Our mission is to give travelers a fun option to explore Florida and the rest of the states. We have already launched our website and are in operation here in Florida and so far the feedback has been great. Our plan is to add more campervans for next year and keep building our community of roadtrippers and adventurers. Feel free to ask any questions here, and thanks for @mdorsett for hunting us! - Omar
