Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Ondato
See Ondato’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Ondato OS
Ondato OS
Cut KYC-Related Business Costs up to 90%
Visit
Upvote 10
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Ondato OS is a pioneering KYC compliance platform that incorporates all the necessary know-your-customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) tools and services for safe client onboarding, AML screening, and lifecycle management.
Launched in
API
,
User Experience
,
Fintech
+7 by
Ondato
Emma
Ad
Deploy apps in any cloud within seconds and save up to 70%
About this launch
Ondato
Ondato is a seamless compliance solution that enables quick and cost-effective adherence to strict KYC and AML processes.
5
reviews
11
followers
Follow for updates
Ondato OS by
Ondato
was hunted by
Vaida Stonkuvienė
in
API
,
User Experience
,
Fintech
. Featured on February 13th, 2023.
Ondato
is rated
5/5 ★
by 5 users. It first launched on May 12th, 2020.
Upvotes
10
Comments
0
Day rank
#31
Week rank
#44
Report