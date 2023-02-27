Products
Ondato Identity Verification
Ondato Identity Verification
Easier KYC process for everyone
Make your onboarding easier and more appealing for your customers with the power of AI. Use optical character recognition to save unnecessary form filling and advanced technologies to match biometric face data with the provided document.
Launched in
Fintech
,
SaaS
,
Banking
by
Ondato
About this launch
Ondato
Ondato is a seamless compliance solution that enables quick and cost-effective adherence to strict KYC and AML processes.
5
reviews
24
followers
Ondato Identity Verification was hunted by
Ondato
was hunted by
Vaida Stonkuvienė
in
Fintech
,
SaaS
,
Banking
. Featured on February 28th, 2023.
Ondato
is rated
5/5 ★
by 5 users. It first launched on May 12th, 2020.
Upvotes
3
Comments
0
Day rank
#21
Week rank
#72
