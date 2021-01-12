discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Youcef Es-skouri
Maker
Hello Product Hunt, I used the holidays to get back to coding and built a Chrome Extension called Once. Once allows you to limit the time spent on distracting websites, encouraging focus, and mindfulness. Once lets you visit each distracting website only once per hour. The timer starts when you close the tab of one of these websites and only applies it to the homepages. It works with websites such as Facebook, Twitter, Reddit, 9gag, and many others. It's free and available on the Chrome Web Store. Let me know what you think! Thank you :)
Share