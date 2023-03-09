Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Data Analytics
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Onboarding Roast
Ranked #17 for today
Onboarding Roast
Get roasted to turn leads into customers
Visit
Upvote 40
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Does all your users get to the value of your product? 🤩 70-90% of your first users leave without reaching the value. Why? Because of Poor Onboarding Process Get a review of your product from Landing Page to Product Value.
Launched in
User Experience
,
Growth Hacking
,
Tech
by
Onboarding Roasts
Product Hunt Advertising
Ad
Promote your product with native ads, starting from $1,000
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Onboarding is 100% of the product for the majority of your users!"
The makers of Onboarding Roast
About this launch
Onboarding Roasts
I will roast your onboarding to convert more leads
1
review
54
followers
Follow for updates
Onboarding Roast by
Onboarding Roasts
was hunted by
Iuliia Shnai
in
User Experience
,
Growth Hacking
,
Tech
. Made by
Iuliia Shnai
. Featured on March 24th, 2023.
Onboarding Roasts
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Onboarding Roasts's first launch.
Upvotes
40
Comments
17
Day rank
#17
Week rank
#174
Report