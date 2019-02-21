Onboarding by HCM Deck
Automate the employee onboarding process
HCM Deck is a learning & development platform that helps modern organizations and managers plan, manage and support employees' growth, improve competencies and boost motivation and engagement in the team.
- Pros:
Flexibility, simplicity for userCons:
nothing to add at the moment
best way to experience it is to have a demoŁukasz Pich has used this product for one month.
- Pros:
Easy configurationCons:
Takes some time to master it.
Definitely would recommendKatarzyna Smoła has used this product for one year.
Discussion
Szymon JanickiMaker@simonsimon · Fake it till you make it!
Hi Hunters & Makers! We’re super excited to join the community 😃 Today, we are sharing with you a piece of our brainchild - the HCM Deck’s Onboarding - an automated solution for creating a smooth employee onboarding experience in any company. We all know the first days in a new job means acquiring lots of knowledge. It’s a struggle, but the well-designed onboarding process is something that sweetens the experience for the newcomers. Why not give new hires an onboarding program created specially to guide them through their first days in the company? But the onboarding is just the beginning. You can use the full platform’s potential to project the entire employee life cycle in the organization. HCM Deck comes with a number of flexible features including competency profiles, online courses, tests and surveys, knowledge base, community, and more. Check out the demo and if you think your company lacks a good, automated onboarding process, just let us know! Simon Co-founder & CEO @ HCM Deck
