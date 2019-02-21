Log InSign up
Onboarding by HCM Deck

Automate the employee onboarding process

HCM Deck is a learning & development platform that helps modern organizations and managers plan, manage and support employees' growth, improve competencies and boost motivation and engagement in the team.

TechCrunch on TwitterHCM Deck is a B2B SaaS enterprise platform that helps companies manage employee learning and development https://t.co/tj29cTHDWn #TCDisrupt https://t.co/vRme4Ftbdy
Announcing the TC Top Picks of Disrupt Berlin 2018We called on early-stage startup founders to apply for TC Top Pick status at TechCrunch Disrupt Berlin 2018, which takes place on 29-30 November. We knew that many founders would heed the call but - holy smokes - the response was thunderous. Sheer volume combined with sheer brilliance to make our j...
TechCrunch

  • Łukasz Pich
    Łukasz Pich
    Pros: 

    Flexibility, simplicity for user

    Cons: 

    nothing to add at the moment

    best way to experience it is to have a demo

    Łukasz Pich has used this product for one month.
  • Katarzyna Smoła
    Katarzyna Smoła
    Pros: 

    Easy configuration

    Cons: 

    Takes some time to master it.

    Definitely would recommend

    Katarzyna Smoła has used this product for one year.
Szymon JanickiMaker@simonsimon · Fake it till you make it!
Hi Hunters & Makers! We’re super excited to join the community 😃 Today, we are sharing with you a piece of our brainchild - the HCM Deck’s Onboarding - an automated solution for creating a smooth employee onboarding experience in any company. We all know the first days in a new job means acquiring lots of knowledge. It’s a struggle, but the well-designed onboarding process is something that sweetens the experience for the newcomers. Why not give new hires an onboarding program created specially to guide them through their first days in the company? But the onboarding is just the beginning. You can use the full platform’s potential to project the entire employee life cycle in the organization. HCM Deck comes with a number of flexible features including competency profiles, online courses, tests and surveys, knowledge base, community, and more. Check out the demo and if you think your company lacks a good, automated onboarding process, just let us know! Simon Co-founder & CEO @ HCM Deck
