Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Joe Brunett
Maker
Hey everyone! I'm Joe, one of the co-founders for On Set! Movies and shows have been a part of my life since I can remember. I've always been a huge fan of visiting the locations of where things were shot. Some of my favorite locations I've been to include "The Birds", "Scream", "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre", "Dazed and Confused". We're excited to finally be releasing On Set!, to make finding these locations easy. With our app, you don't have to browse through pages of the internet. Everything is right at your finger tips! I would love to hear about the locations you have visited, or the ones you want to visit!
Love it!
Maker
@joe_cuffney Excited to finally get this thing going!
