Omus

Lifetime deals without middlemen

Omus lists lifetime deals offered only on the makers' websites. Every week we add 5+lifetime deals which you won't find on AppSumo & Co. Please submit self hosted lifetime deals and/or sign up to our newsletter with the latest lifetime deals.
Launched in
Sales
Marketing
Growth Hacks
by
Zendesk for Startups
Ad
Build a better customer experience with 6 months free

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Users, please let us know in the comments if Omus solves a problem, or if you are happy to buy your deals only on paid and much larger platforms like AppSumo. Makers, could Omus be a useful service to promote your lifetime deal or discount?"

The makers of Omus
About this launch
OmusLifetime deals without middlemen
Omus by
was hunted by
Torsten P.
in Sales, Marketing, Growth Hacks . Made by
Torsten P.
. Featured on September 5th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Omus's first launch.
