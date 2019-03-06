Log InSign up
Online interactive yoga+meditation classes via two-way video

Ompractice is an online platform for live, interactive yoga and meditation classes you can take from anywhere. We use two-way video so students are seen and supported every time by a great teacher. Used by students in 50 states, companies, and health insurers.
Vimeo
Company with Northampton founders offers live, interactive yoga and meditation classes onlineSPRINGFIELD - For those who practice yoga, there are generally three options available: Practice alone, take an in-person class, or practice with the aid of a recorded class. A Valley-based company, Ompractice, however, is showing people another way. "All the data shows that people want to be practicing more yoga," said Chris Lucas, OM Practice's CEO and one of its co-founders.
Daily Hampshire Gazette
5 Reasons Why 2-Way Live Streaming Yoga Is the Yoga of the FutureWhat if you could take a yoga class in the comfort of your home or office with a LIVE teacher, who sees you in real time the same way you see them? This is totally possible now, and it provides a real alternative to brick-and-mortar yoga studios.
Yoga JournalKristen Kemp

Chris LucasMaker@cwlucas · CEO and confounder of Ompractice.
As early as 2009 I recognized how broken yoga is for teachers and students, being both myself. Since then, I have been working on what I believe to be the biggest fundamental problem in yoga and meditation: Students deserve to be seen, and teachers deserve to see their students. I have worked on this off and on for 10 years. In Jan 2018, I assembled an incredible team, aligned investors, and we created something that people adore, companies can easily offer, and health insurers now provide to their entire memberships. The question isn't will interactive online yoga and meditation work, now it's simply this: will it work for you?
