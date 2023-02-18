Products
Home
→
Product
→
Omnis
Ranked #13 for today
Omnis
Let your audience converse with your newsletter
Visit
Upvote 5
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Our software enables newsletter owners to transform their newsletter archive into an interactive chatbot that can answer any question from their readers.
Launched in
Newsletters
,
User Experience
,
SaaS
by
Omnis
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Any feedback welcome!"
The makers of Omnis
About this launch
Omnis
Let your audience converse with your newsletter.
0
reviews
5
followers
Follow for updates
Omnis by
Omnis
was hunted by
Johnny Wordsworth
in
Newsletters
,
User Experience
,
SaaS
. Made by
Johnny Wordsworth
and
Will Murch
. Featured on February 19th, 2023.
Omnis
is not rated yet. This is Omnis's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
1
Day rank
#13
Week rank
#303
Report