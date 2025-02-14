Subscribe
OmniParser V2

OmniParser V2

Turn any LLM into a Computer Use Agent
OmniParser ‘tokenizes’ UI screenshots from pixel spaces into structured elements in the screenshot that are interpretable by LLMs. This enables the LLMs to do retrieval based next action prediction given a set of parsed interactable elements.
Launch tags:
About this launch
OmniParser V2
OmniParser V2
Turn any LLM into a Computer Use Agent
OmniParser V2 by
OmniParser V2
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in User Experience, Artificial Intelligence, GitHub. Featured on February 15th, 2025.
OmniParser V2
is not rated yet. This is OmniParser V2's first launch.