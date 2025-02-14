Launches
OmniParser V2
Visit
Upvote 58
OmniParser ‘tokenizes’ UI screenshots from pixel spaces into structured elements in the screenshot that are interpretable by LLMs. This enables the LLMs to do retrieval based next action prediction given a set of parsed interactable elements.
Free
User Experience
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
About this launch
OmniParser V2 by
Chris Messina
User Experience
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
. Featured on February 15th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is OmniParser V2's first launch.