Omni Calculator 2.0
Your life in 777 free calculators
#2 Product of the DayToday
There are numbers in everything you do. Omni Calculator has 777 easy to use, fast and amazingly fun calculators, so you always get the number you need.
Reviews
+10 reviews
- Pros:Cons:
intuitive design
could allow you to build collections
my go to place for my calculator needsJack Bowater has used this product for one month.
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Mateusz MuchaMaker@mateusz_mucha · CEO, Omni Calculator
Hey there! First of all, thanks @chrismessina and @farhan_khan23, you guys are great! I'm Matt, the founder of the Omni Calculator Project. The whole project is meant to scratch a huge mental itch I've always had - people rely on intuition way too much. They don't calculate because they lack basic arithmetic skills, don't have the time or simply hate doing maths. We're here to remove these obstacles and make calculations easy, fast, and kinda fun. We built all sorts of calculators - simple ones for the simplest tasks (even as simple as properties of the circle or square root) or more complicated, such as Thermodynamic Process ( https://www.omnicalculator.com/p... ) or Online Marketing ROI Calculator ( https://www.omnicalculator.com/f... ). We're also super lucky in being able to use our own product to build awareness around important problems that face the planet, we built The Plastic Footprint Calculator ( https://www.omnicalculator.com/e... , just covered by The New York Times and National Geographic!), Smog Calculator ( https://www.omnicalculator.com/e... ), Car vs Bike Calc ( https://www.omnicalculator.com/e... ) and Social Media Time Alternatives ( url ). Something for the PH community: we started a startup collection recently - https://www.omnicalculator.com/c... (thanks @writerpollock for the idea!). Top features: - All calculators are freely embeddable on 3rd party websites. - Most of them are multidirectional (you can start anywhere you like, any variable can be either an input or an output of a calculation). We're a team of 21 people from Poland, Spain, India, Hungary, Philippines, and England. Most calculators are built by Ph.D. students who want to make their expertise useful for others. All calculators are free and will stay free forever, that's the only way to reach everyone on the planet :-) Please visit the site and enjoy our hard work!
Upvote (7)Share·
Piotr Małek@piotr_malek1
I absolutely love this platform, it has proven to be really useful in so many situations, I can't even count them all. Lots of really fun, intriguing tools along with hundreds of calculators for almost any real-life situation. The team is also very responsive to feedback and are always on the lookout for new tools to build. Awesome platform.
Upvote Share·
Radek Zaleski@radekzaleski · Head of Growth, Netguru
one of my favorite web apps ever. fun fact - I advised Mateusz to develop Omni as mobile apps sometime ago. I am idiot.
Upvote Share·