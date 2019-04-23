Rent everything you need for a fraction of the cost to own it. Access items locally. Pay by the day. No contracts or commitments.
$35M-funded Omni pivots from storage to rentals via retailersOmni simply couldn't scale storing stuff in giant warehouses while dropping it and off picking it up from people on demand. Storage was designed to bootstrap Omni into peer-to-peer rentals of the goods in its care. But now it's found a better way by partnering with retailers which will ...
