Τhe Tefter browser extension, codenamed Omni, reworked from scratch, loaded with new features.
Omni brings a new personalized way to search and navigate your open tabs, history and Tefter bookmarks. It does not share your data or show ads.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Dimitris Zorbas
Maker
Hey 👋 I'm Dimi, one of the makers of Omni. Omni is the new browser extension from Tefter that lets you search and navigate your open tabs, history and Tefter bookmarks. It also automatically groups together similar links. This extension is ideal for people who have too many tabs open. Most times I have so many tabs open that titles are not even visible. Omni is built for the lazy. Its algorithm analyzes your history, tabs and bookmarks and keeps learning the more you use it. All your data stays local and is optimally indexed. Our goal is that you won't have to lift your hands off the keyboard and any tab will be only a few keypresses away. Omni will be the fastest tab switcher you've ever experienced, your personalized search and navigation companion. Pro tips: - Use alt + k or option + k on MacOS to start searching - Use the tab key to move between groups - Installing Omni does not require a Tefter account - If you have a Tefter account, right click any link or click the extension icon to add a bookmark - Omni replaces the browser's default new tab page, you can disable this by following the instructions 👉 https://guides.tefter.io/feature... - Type /s to trigger 3rd party search {Google, DuckDuckGo, YouTube, ..} We'd love to get some feedback and I'd be happy to answer any questions!
Upvote (2)Share