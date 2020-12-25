Ominy Market is an online shopping mall developed with the aim of creating a central market place for entrepreneurs who would wish to move their products and services online but have no technical knowledge.
You can register as a vendor now and give me a feedback. I will highly appreciate
Ibezim Chukwuemerie
MakerFounder of Ominy Science, Ominy Market
Hey guys, please sign up as a vendor and give me a feedback, i will highly appreciate. You can go ahead and put your products for sale if you love it
