  1. Home
  2.  → olog.me

olog.me

Make, reply by, react to, share and catalog voice notes.

olog.me is a social network with voice notes as the medium.
It adds a more personal touch to your communications online.
Now you can follow dialogs without having to look at your phone.
Record once, share anywhere.
Built with Serverless StackServerless Stack is used to build all kinds of apps, from SaaS services to weekend projects. Here are just a few apps that our readers have built. If you'd like to share your project, just send us an email with a link and a short description .
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
3 Reviews5.0/5
Mayowa “OD” Daniel
Mayowa “OD” Daniel
Maker
olog does for voice notes what Instagram did for pictures. Enjoy 🎉 Let me know your thoughts.
Upvote (1)Share
Ibukun Daniel
Ibukun Daniel
Looks amazing, very impressive
Upvote (2)Share
Evangelist Joseph Achanya
Evangelist Joseph Achanya
Everybody needs to get on, this is the next Big thing
Upvote (2)Share
Ëðvárð
Ëðvárð
User friendly interface, the prospects are endless!
Upvote (2)Share
Mayowa “OD” Daniel
Mayowa “OD” Daniel
Maker
@owimark Thank you. There're lots of exciting features lined up too. I'm particularly pumped about a cool way of sharing dialogs on it. Anticipate 🔥
Upvote (1)Share
Kingsley Anajemba
Kingsley Anajemba
I've always loved to share my voice and be more vocal, Olog is that opportunity for me
Upvote (1)Share
Mayowa “OD” Daniel
Mayowa “OD” Daniel
Maker
@kingsley_anajemba We aim to please. Let me know anything that can be improved on.
UpvoteShare