Discussion
3 Reviews
Mayowa “OD” Daniel
Maker
olog does for voice notes what Instagram did for pictures. Enjoy 🎉 Let me know your thoughts.
Looks amazing, very impressive
@ibukun_daniel Thanks ❤
Everybody needs to get on, this is the next Big thing
@preacher_jay Thank you ❤
I've always loved to share my voice and be more vocal, Olog is that opportunity for me
@kingsley_anajemba We aim to please. Let me know anything that can be improved on.
