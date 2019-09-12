Log InSign up
Olive Gives

Helps round up your digital spare change for charity

We help donor to manage their charitable giving and see the amount of impact. Automatically give monthly, choose your spare change or a custom amount. For non-profits, lower your cost of fundraising (only 5% fee) and generate recurring revenue streams.
Marisa Paramita
Marisa Paramita
Maker
Hey PH! Excited to announce the beta launch of Olive, a webapp that lets users manage and monitor their charitable giving, we provide impact results right in the dashboard! Our concept is to focus on creating a large impact from every dollar donated. For example, it only takes $5 to help kids in Cambodia learn basic coding. We want to make the donations process as seamless as possible. Pick one of our vetted non-profits, set your donation amount, add payment and you're done! Then get monthly updates on the impact that you created on your personal dashboard. Or if you don't have a budget for donating, link your debit/credit card and let Olive help you donate your spare change. That way giving scales with your spending. We would LOVE to get the PH community's feedback on the platform, let us know how we can improve! This is our first video: https://youtu.be/aEDo00bAlAg
