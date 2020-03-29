  1. Home
For the last ten years Ben and David have been working with leading researchers and scientists to find ways to make the benefits of digestive health delicious, convenient and accessible to everyone. This journey led them to Olipop.
OLIPOP Launches in Los AngelesTake every negative thing you've ever heard about soda. Now throw it out the window. OLIPOP is a new drink that is just as delicious as the sugary soda pops you grew up with but with none of the awful ingredients. And yes, they taste just as good. Better, actually!
Check Out the Soda That May Benefit Your Digestion and Only Has 3 Grams of SugarIf you asked me the difference between Coke and Pepsi, I wouldn't be able to tell you. I have never been a soda drinker. I've tried soda, sure, but from the time I was little I didn't care for the sugar or the fizz.
Olipop Raises $10M in Series A Round - BevNET.comCalifornia-based prebiotic beverage maker Olipop has raised $10 million in a Series A funding round, the company announced today. The round's participants include current investors Monogram Capital Partners, Rocana Capital, Finn Capital Partners, Boulder Food Group and Collaborative Fund, as well as first time investor Döhler Ventures.
