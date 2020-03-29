Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Olipop
Olipop
The healthy alternative to soda 🌱
Health and Fitness
For the last ten years Ben and David have been working with leading researchers and scientists to find ways to make the benefits of digestive health delicious, convenient and accessible to everyone. This journey led them to Olipop.
[Add discount]
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
OLIPOP Launches in Los Angeles
Take every negative thing you've ever heard about soda. Now throw it out the window. OLIPOP is a new drink that is just as delicious as the sugary soda pops you grew up with but with none of the awful ingredients. And yes, they taste just as good. Better, actually!
Check Out the Soda That May Benefit Your Digestion and Only Has 3 Grams of Sugar
If you asked me the difference between Coke and Pepsi, I wouldn't be able to tell you. I have never been a soda drinker. I've tried soda, sure, but from the time I was little I didn't care for the sugar or the fizz.
Olipop Raises $10M in Series A Round - BevNET.com
California-based prebiotic beverage maker Olipop has raised $10 million in a Series A funding round, the company announced today. The round's participants include current investors Monogram Capital Partners, Rocana Capital, Finn Capital Partners, Boulder Food Group and Collaborative Fund, as well as first time investor Döhler Ventures.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
Charles Magnuson
Haha, I like that someone forgot to remove the [Add discount] placeholder to the product's description. Whoops! So, where's that discount code?
Upvote
Share
35 minutes ago
Send